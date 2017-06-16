Tim Kaine statement on Trump action on Cuba
Today, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on President Trump’s announcement reversing U.S. policy towards Cuba.
“President Trump’s announcement of measures that reverse U.S. policy towards Cuba is a step backwards for U.S. leadership in the Western Hemisphere. U.S. engagement with Cuba through diplomacy, business, travel, and people-to-people ties is critical to advancing our interests and values, including respect for human rights. The normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations has also created valuable economic and trade opportunities for U.S. businesses, including businesses in Virginia. I’m disappointed that the Trump Administration has chosen to embrace a policy of isolation over engagement, which failed in previous decades and risks further Russian and Chinese influence in our backyard.”
