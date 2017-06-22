Tim Kaine statement on Senate Republican healthcare bill

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on the release of the Senate Republican healthcare bill.

“Senate Republicans kept their health care bill completely secret from the American people until the 11th hour, and now we know why. This bill isn’t just mean; it’s cruel. It would hurt Virginians – particularly seniors, children, people with disabilities, and working families – all to deliver a giant tax break to the wealthiest Americans and shift costs to the states. It slashes Medicaid, hurts the 22,000 Virginians who rely on Planned Parenthood for health care, weakens health benefits, and raises health costs for Virginia’s families at a time when we should be working to lower costs. It also shatters President Trump’s promises that no one would lose coverage or pay more. Passing this bill would mean less money in thousands of families’ pockets in Virginia alone and fewer options for affordable, high-quality health care.

“When I speak to doctors and health care experts, they worry about the serious consequences of upending the current health care system for political gain. When I speak to Virginians, they are fearful about an outright repeal of the Affordable Care Act and instead want Republicans and Democrats to work together on improvements to the law. That’s what Congress should be doing: listening to their constituents, patients, and providers about how we can keep improving health care for everyone, not rushing to pass a bill that would cause so much pain.”