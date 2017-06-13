Tim Kaine statement on release of Otto Warmbier

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, released the following statement on the release of Otto Warmbier, an American citizen and University of Virginia student who was arrested by the North Korean government last year and unjustly sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison.

“The release of Otto Warmbier from prison in North Korea is long overdue and I am relieved that he will soon be back home in the United States. My thoughts and prayers are with Otto and his family following this terrible ordeal. The North Korean regime should be condemned for Otto’s unjust imprisonment. As I have said in the past, we must always prioritize and ensure the safe return of all U.S. citizens, including those who remain detained by the North Korean regime. I appreciate the efforts of Secretary of State Tillerson and the State Department to secure Otto’s release.”