Tim Kaine statement on release of Otto Warmbier
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, released the following statement on the release of Otto Warmbier, an American citizen and University of Virginia student who was arrested by the North Korean government last year and unjustly sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison.
“The release of Otto Warmbier from prison in North Korea is long overdue and I am relieved that he will soon be back home in the United States. My thoughts and prayers are with Otto and his family following this terrible ordeal. The North Korean regime should be condemned for Otto’s unjust imprisonment. As I have said in the past, we must always prioritize and ensure the safe return of all U.S. citizens, including those who remain detained by the North Korean regime. I appreciate the efforts of Secretary of State Tillerson and the State Department to secure Otto’s release.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion