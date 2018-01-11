Tim Kaine Senate campaign raises nearly $14 million

Sen. Tim Kaine has raised nearly $14 million this cycle for his 2018 re-election campaign in Virginia. In 2017’s fourth quarter – a historically difficult fundraising period due to the holidays and the final stretch of the Virginia statewide campaigns – Kaine raised $1.5 million from more than 12,000 individual contributions, with 62 percent of Kaine’s contributions coming from within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Kaine now has more than $9.2 million cash on hand, more than any declared Republican candidate, putting him in strong position as the election year begins.

Kaine also demonstrated strength in online fundraising this quarter, bringing in more than $276,000 through email and digital advertising, through a total of 9,299 individual online contributions. The average online contribution was $29.76.

“These strong fundraising numbers show Virginians are energized to support Tim Kaine so he can keep fighting for health care, jobs, education, and equality for all,” said Keren Dongo, Kaine’s campaign manager. “While the Republicans compete over who can be Donald Trump’s biggest ‘Yes Man’ in the Senate, Tim Kaine has been visiting every corner of the Commonwealth to lay out his vision of a Virginia for all, and only one of these approaches appears to be resonating with Virginians. We’re proud of our strong network of support as we enter the election year.”

By the end of this week, Kaine will have already made campaign stops in Fairfax County, Richmond, Farmville, Danville, Martinsville, Floyd, Galax, Damascus, Bristol, Abingdon, Blacksburg, and Staunton in 2018.