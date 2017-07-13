 jump to example.com

Tim Kaine on latest Senate GOP healthcare reform

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 1:43 pm

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on the release of the latest version of the Senate Republican health care bill:

tim kaine“I’m hearing from Virginians what other Senators are hearing from their constituents across the country: drop this horrible bill and instead work together on bipartisan fixes to the health care system. None of the versions of TrumpCare meet the President’s promises that no one will lose health insurance or pay more for coverage, and that Medicaid will be protected. This newest version of the bill includes a provision that would allow insurers to sell skimpy health plans that will mean even higher premiums for Americans with pre-existing conditions and would destabilize the existing ACA marketplace.  I’ve traveled across Virginia talking to parents, kids, teachers, doctors, and nurses about the health care system and what we should do to make it better. Just this week, mothers in Northern Virginia shared their concerns with me about what the Republican bill would mean for their kids with complex medical conditions who rely on Medicaid to get the care they need. We should be listening to them, abandoning TrumpCare, and working together on solutions – like the bills many of us have put forward – that would lower costs and improve health care for all Americans.”

Kaine has been a leading voice calling on Republicans to work across the aisle with Democrats on proposals to improve the health care system that could get bipartisan support, including the reinsurance bill he introduced earlier this month to help stabilize the individual health care marketplace and lower premiums, which would help families in Virginia and across the country.

