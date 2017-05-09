Tim Kaine on firing of FBI Director James Comey

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“It’s outrageous to see a sitting President fire the FBI director during an active investigation into potential collusion with a foreign government. The decision to fire James Comey shows how frightened the Administration is over the Russia investigation. The White House decision to seek Attorney General Sessions’ recommendation also raises questions about whether he has fully recused himself from the Russia investigation. This adds to a disturbing pattern by the White House to cover up the truth, which draws inescapable comparisons to the Nixon era. A special prosecutor that is completely independent and whose mandate is not directed by the Attorney General is needed to get to the bottom of whether the Trump campaign, transition team, or Administration colluded with the Russian government.”