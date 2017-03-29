 jump to example.com

Tim Kaine confirms plan to vote against Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 11:30 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

tim kaineU.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today on his intent to vote against cloture and final confirmation for the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“After meeting with Judge Gorsuch and reviewing his testimony and past decisions, I’ve observed that he has repeatedly taken an activist approach to cases involving a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her health. He has made the astounding argument that bosses have an individual right to prevent their company’s female employees from using their own health insurance to buy contraception. He has taken extraordinary steps to force reconsideration of rulings that preserve access to reproductive health. And he has cavalierly referred to contraceptive use as ‘the wrongdoing of others.’ More than sixty percent of American women of childbearing age use contraception and the right to do so has been constitutionally protected for more than fifty years.

“Judge Gorsuch unquestionably has an impressive professional and educational background, but a nominee to the Supreme Court must also demonstrate sound judicial philosophy. Judge Gorsuch’s selective activism in restricting women’s rights and his framing of women making their own health decisions as ‘the wrongdoing of others’ are jarring and do not demonstrate a philosophy that belongs on the Supreme Court. I will oppose his nomination.”

Kaine practiced as a civil rights lawyer for 17 years with cases in state and federal trial and appellate courts, including the United States Supreme Court.  He also taught constitutional law and legal ethics at the University of Richmond Law School. Kaine also expanded upon his statement by writing a long form piece on Judge Gorsuch’s nomination, here.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shamrock Farms to create 70 new jobs in Augusta County
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Frederick County
UVA men’s tennis coach Brian Boland to leave program at end of season
Watch: Chris Graham talks wrestling live from Smackdown
Ralph Northam submits petitions for ballot access
Gas prices are too damn high
EMU alumnus Michael J. Sharp among UN officials confirmed dead in Congo
UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
VMI Keydets down JMU, 6-1
Liberty rallies late, falls at No. 16 East Carolina, 8-6
Report: Freezing temperatures in 2016 impacted Virginia honey production
McAuliffe on Trump executive orders on the Clean Power Plan
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA heads to VCU for 7 p.m. Wednesday game
State Police investigates fatal crash in Greene County
Liberty basketball’s Barmore, Talbert to transfer
Report: 65 percent growth in solar industry jobs in Virginia in 2016
Warner, Portman introduce bill to address NPS service maintenance backlog
Ben ‘Cooter’ Jones highlights Shenandoah Jamboree at the Wayne Theatre
Hearing loss: You are not alone
Trump order on climate change rollback: Reckless folly?
Three mistakes to avoid when naming your new company
An infrastructural business model for the 21st Century
Community services boards, local health departments provide rescue medication for opioid overdoses
‘States of Grace’ screening at Wayne Theatre on April 6
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 