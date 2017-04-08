 jump to example.com

Tigers take two from Bridgewater

Published Saturday, Apr. 8, 2017, 10:59 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

bridgewater eaglesHampden-Sydney picked up two big conference victories Saturday as the Tigers swept Bridgewater College, holding off the Eagles 10-9 in the opener and then winning the second game by a score of 8-4.

Neither starter made it through the second inning in the opener as the teams combined to score 13 runs in the first two frames.

Run-scoring singles in the top of the first inning by Tyler Blevins and Devin Daugherty put the visitors on top, but the Eagles evened the score with two runs in the bottom of the first.

A single by Brandon Poole and walks to Austin Batten and Chris King loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, the Eagles scored both runs on a wild pitch. Poole scored from third on the wild pitch and, when the throw from the Tigers’ catcher Daugherty sailed past pitcher Chase Mayberry covering the plate, Batten raced home to tie the score at 2-2.

Hampden-Sydney (17-12, 6-5 in the ODAC) responded with a five-run outburst in the second inning. A single by Joey Sutphin put the Tigers ahead 3-2 and a single by Cody Smith pushed the margin to 4-2. A triple by Brian Goodwyn chased two runners home and Goodwin scampered home on a throwing error on the play to put the visitors ahead 7-2.

Bridgewater (11-18, 4-9 in the ODAC) answered with four runs in the bottom of the second to pull to within a single run. Luke Paczewski was hit by a pitch and Jacob Talley singled to start the inning. Both runners moved up on sacrifice bunt by Garrison Wright. Paczewski scored on a groundout by Poole to make it 7-3. After Batten walked, King followed with a two-run double to trim the deficit to 7-5. King moved to third on a single by Kenner Berry and scored on a single by Jake Bailey to slice the margin to 7-6.

The bullpens silenced the bats until the sixth when the Tigers added two runs. Blake Hartman led off with a single and moved to third on a bunt single by Dustin Wiles. Cody Smith walked to load the bases and a groundout by Goodwyn scored Hartman, making the score 8-6. Blevins followed with a single to right, scoring Wiles to push the Tigers’ lead to 9-6.

Bridgewater tacked on a run in the seventh when Poole led off with a triple and scored on King’s sac fly to make the score 9-7.

The Tigers added what proved to be a crucial insurance run in the top of the ninth when Chris Counts came through with a clutch, two-out, run-scoring double down the left field line, putting the visitors ahead 10-7.

The Eagles made it interesting in the ninth, but came up a run short.

Talley hit the first pitch of the ninth deep over the left field fence and the solo homer pulled the Eagles to within 10-8. Jonathan Triesler retired the next two batters onn strikes before Batten belted a solo homer to make it a one-run game, 10-9. After King kept the Eagles alive with a single, the Tigers summoned closer Michael Flanagan from the pen and he walked Kenner Berry and Bailey to load the bases. Flanagan then struck out Andrew Berry to close out the Tigers’ 10-9 victory.

Triesler pitched seven inning in relief and allowed three runs on four hits to pick up the victory. Triesler struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.

The Eagles finished the contest with nine hits as Poole, King and Talley each contributed a pair of hits.

Wiles led off the second game with a solo homer and the Tigers never trailed.

Bridgewater took advantage of two throwing errors in the third and scored a run on Batten’s sac fly to tie the score, but Hampden-Sydney took control with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Blevins walked to lead off the fourth and moved to second on a one-out single by Jacob Fontana. Blevins scored on a single by Counts for a 2-1 Tigers’ lead. Fontana scored on a wild pitch and Counts scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Kasiski, making the score 4-1. A two run double in the fifth by Fontana pushed the margin to 6-1.

The Eagles loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Tigers’ started Zach Perkins retired the next two batters on strikes. Talley then came through with a two-run single to right to pull the home team to within 6-3.

The Tigers got those runs back in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Counts, making the score 8-3.

A single by Talley in the eighth drove in a run to cut the deficit t0 8-4, but the Eagles were unable to muster a rally in the ninth as the Tigers completed the sweep.

Talley was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles in the second game.

Bridgewater returns to action Tuesday when the Eagles travel to Winchester to play Shenandoah. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Two injured in Culpeper plane crash
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 12-8 at No. 5 Penn State
VMI wins series with 8-1 triumph over Wofford
Hillcats win in Triston McKenzie’s debut, 6-1
Slade, Squirrels dash towards wild win
Liberty sweeps doubleheader with Radford
No. 18 UVA downs Pitt, 5-2, to clinch series
Warner, Portman introduce bill to increase college access for low-income students
Is the Paris climate accord enough to stop global warming?
Angela Lynn response to Medicaid expansion failure
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 10-14
McCormick Civil War Institute partnering with Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 10-14
Monticello Wine Trail Festival returns to Charlottesville
Albemarle County seeking feedback on county executive search
Senators to DHS: Don’t fund campaign promises through cuts to security programs
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 