Tickets on sale for Hope & Sacrifice: A Conversation with Khizr Khan

The 24th annual Virginia Festival of the Book announced today that tickets are now available for the 2018 Festival headlining program, “Hope & Sacrifice: A Conversation with Khizr Khan.”

In fewer than three hundred words, Khan electrified viewers around the world when he took the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, extolling the promises and virtues of the U.S. Constitution. Through his new memoir, An American Family—an urgent and timeless immigrant story—we learn that Khan is a patriot, and a fierce advocate for the rights, dignities, and values enshrined in the American system.

On March 22 at “Hope & Sacrifice: A Conversation with Khizr Khan,” the author-advocate will discuss his experiences as an immigrant, the U.S. Constitution, our rights as Americans, and the legacy of democracy that we are each empowered to protect; in conversation with Douglas Blackmon. Book sales and signing will follow.

Details

WHEN: Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:00-9:30 PM

WHERE: Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, 1400 Melbourne Drive, Charlottesville

ADMISSION: Tickets are $5 each and available at VaBook.org. All seating is general admission.

About Khizr Khan

Author of An American Family and This Is Our Constitution, Khan was born in 1950, the eldest of ten children, in Gujranwala, a small city in Pakistan. He moved to the United States with his wife, Ghazala, in 1980. The couple became American citizens and raised their three sons in Silver Spring, Maryland. Their middle son, U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, a graduate of UVa and its Army ROTC program, was killed in 2004 while stopping a suicide attack near Baqubah, Iraq, and was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Khizr Khan holds a BA degree from the University of the Punjab, an LLB from Punjab University Law College, and an LLM from Harvard Law School. He is a member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States, the District of Columbia Bar, the New York State Bar, and the American Bar Association. Khan’s law practice includes complex civil litigation, electronic discovery, health privacy compliance law, and civil rights and veterans’ rights advocacy. He and Ghazala live in Charlottesville.

Tickets for this and other select Festival programs are now on sale at VaBook.org. Additional details, speakers, and programs will be announced as they are confirmed.