Tickets to AWE Night of the Superstars going fast

Awesome Wrestling Entertainment is back with Night of the Superstars on Saturday, May 6, at Waynesboro High School to raise money for the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Featuring special appearances by

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham

Former United States champ Magnum TA

Tickets are $25 for VIP Ringside – with less than 30 of those tickets left at press time – and $10 for General Admission.

Night of the Superstars: The card

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion J amin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion J faces former TNA world champ for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles

face for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt

faces former TNA X Division top contender Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo

faces Dani Ferrera faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match

Party Masters Meet and Greet

VIP Ringside ticket holders gain early admission to the Party Masters Meet and Greet, which begins at 5 p.m. and features appearances by all of the superstars on the card.

General Admission ticket holders will be able to enter the Meet and Greet at 6:30 p.m.

Special thanks to Party Masters, Central Virginia’s fully-insured premier DJ, sound & light, and entertainment company, located in Charlottesville.

Easily accessible to Albemarle, Greene, Orange, Madison, Nelson, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Augusta, and Rockingham oounties, Party Masters provides its one-of-a-kind services featuring experienced, professional DJs for wedding receptions, birthday parties, sweet sixteen parties, Mitzvahs, corporate events and other occasions across Virginia and up and down the East Coast.

Benefit for UVA Children’s Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.

The Night of the Superstars has raised more than $70,000 for the UVA Children’s Hospital since its inception in 2002.