Tickets available for 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game

Published Wednesday, Jun. 21, 2017, 10:03 pm

Tickets for the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will be available beginning June 22.

acc footballPublic ticket sales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. and will be available through the ACC’s official website(theACC.com), Ticketmaster at http://theacc.co/fcg17tix or by calling the ACC Championship sales staff at336-701-1420. Tickets will also be available at the Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office during normal business hours.

Ticket prices start at $25 for upper level seating and $50 for lower level seating.

The ACC is once again offering group and youth program ticket opportunities, including the Bojangles’ Four Pack, youth football skills competition and a youth cheer and dance clinic with a chance to perform on the field during the pregame festivities. More details about each program are available at www.theacc.com/fcgoffers.

The 13th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game is set for a primetime kickoff and will be nationally televised at 7:45 (on ESPN) or 8 p.m. (on ABC). Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and the Belk Bowl, will serve as the host venue for the seventh time in last eight years.

The six previous Dr Pepper ACC Championship Games held in Charlotte have been extremely successful from a fan experience and attendance standpoint, with an average attendance of over 69,000 per year. That includes sellout crowds in 2010, 2011 and 2015. In addition to a sellout, the 2015 matchup between Clemson and North Carolina set a Bank of America Stadium and Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game record with 74,514 in attendance.

The winner of the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, if not selected for the four-team College Football Playoff,  will earn a spot in the Capital One Orange Bowl opposite the highest-ranked available team among the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame. The ACC’s current five-game win streak in the Orange Bowl is longest by any conference in 72 years.

The ACC’s 14 football members enter this fall looking to build upon the momentum of a 2016 season in which conference champion Clemson claimed the 14th national title by a current ACC member school with its win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff final. Eleven ACC teams earned bowl berths last season, and the conference’s collective 9-3 mark in postseason play tied for the best in college football history. The ACC has placed 42 teams in postseason play over the past four years.

