Thunder strike back, thump Squirrels

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 1:46 am

The Trenton Thunder (86-45) clinched the Eastern Division regular season title with a decisive 14-5 defeat of Richmond (58-73) on Saturday night at Arm & Hammer Park. The Thunder erased an early 4-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the fourth and eight runs in the eighth. The loss officially eliminated the Flying Squirrels from the postseason picture. Richmond will attempt to win the series in the final road game of the season Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsAfter overcoming an early 4-0 score, Trenton pulled away from the Squirrels with eight runs on seven hits in the eighth inning. Jhalan Jackson led the charge with a pair of homers and four RBI’s in the dubious inning.

Jackson became just the second player in Trenton history to homer twice in an inning. Squirrels relievers Vic Black (1.2IP, 4H, 5R) and Seth Rosin (0.2IP, 4H, 3R) suffered through the brunt of the attack.

The Squirrels controlled the game early, starting when Myles Schroder opened the scoring by socking a solo home run in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Schroder blasted his seventh homer of the year, a towering shot into the video board in right center field for a 1-0 lead.

Richmond pushed ahead 4-0 with three more runs in the third, forcing Trenton’s starting pitcher to throw 36 pitches in the inning. Dylan Davis drilled a double to the left center field wall and scored on Caleb Gindl’s sixth triple of the year. C.J. Hinojosa brought him home via a sacrifice fly and Aramis Garcia added an RBI double later in the inning. Gindl added another triple in the seventh inning, tying him for the league lead.

Trenton shrugged off the Squirrels curse by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Thunder loaded the bases against Lujan and with two outs, Dante Bichette Jr., hammered a three-run double off the left field wall.

Koerner lasted long enough to earn the win. The righty used 97 pitches over five innings. He allowed the four runs on seven hits, but did not walk a batter. Relievers Raynel Espinal (2,0, H) and Colten Brewer (2.0, 2H, R) finished off the contest. Brewer earned the save since he entered the game in the top of the eighth inning ahead by just two.

Lujan emerged from the five-run fifth ,returning to start the sixth inning. Leading off the inning Bichette Jr.  tagged Lujan again for a double and Lujan was removed with two outs in favor of Vic Black. Bichette had five hits in the contest and scored to make it 6-4 on a double from Nick Solak.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the final road trip of the season on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. in Trenton, NJ. RHP Tyler Herb  is scheduled to make the start for Richmond against Thunder RHP Jose Mesa Jr. Richmond will wrap up the trip in Trenton, New Jersey on Sunday, August 27, before opening up the last homestand of the season beginning Monday, August 28. Tickets and additional details can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

