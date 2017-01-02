 jump to example.com

Three UVA wrestlers advance to semifinals at Southern Scuffle

Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:17 am

virginia uvaThree UVA wrestlers advanced through the first day of action at the Southern Scuffle on Sunday as freshman Jack Mueller, redshirt senior George DiCamillo and redshirt junior Andrew Atkinson will wrestle in the semifinals on Monday.

Mueller (Dallas, Texas), who is seeded fifth at 125 pounds and ranked No. 11 nationally, he will face Gabe Townsell of Stanford in Monday’s semifinals. DiCamillo (Highland Heights, Ohio), ranked No. 10 nationally and seeded fifth at 141 pounds, will face top-seeded and top-ranked Dean Heil of Oklahoma State, while No. 18 Atkinson (Lynchburg, Va.) will face top-seeded and third-ranked Joe Smith of Oklahoma State at 157 pounds.

DiCamillo moved into the top 10 in all-time wins at Virginia on the way to the semifinals. He posted his 100thwin of his career in the round of 16 on Sunday when he pinned Jaydin Eierman of Missouri.

All three Cavaliers went 3-0 in the first day of action to advance to day two of competition. The semifinals will begin at noon in the event hosted by Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena. Fans can follow the action through a paid live stream provided by Foresting linked at VirginiaSports.com or get results by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWrestling.

 

Mueller remained undefeated on the season, improving to 14-0 on the year with a pair of decisions and a pin on Sunday. The true freshman defeated No. 10 Sean Russell of Edinboro with a late surge in the third period to secure his berth in the semifinals.

DiCamillo pinned his first two opponents of the day before pulling away late for a decision over Oklahoma State’s Tristan Moran to advance to the semifinal match. DiCamillo is also undefeated on the season at 11-0.

Atkinson improved to 13-2 on the year with three major decisions in the first day of action at the Southern Scuffle. The redshirt junior advanced to the semifinals with a 14-4 major decision over No. 10 Jake Short of Minnesota. Short was the fourth-seeded wrestler at 157 pounds.

Top 10 Team Scores After Day One:

  1. Oklahoma State – 116.0
  2. Missouri – 70.5
  3. Lehigh – 69.5
  4. Northern Iowa – 68.5
  5. Minnesota – 68.0
  6. Virginia – 46.5
  7. Stanford – 44.5
  8. North Carolina – 43.5
  9. Cornell – 36.5
  10. Edinboro – 33.0

 

125:

Louie Hayes

  • Bye
  • No. 12 Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma St.) def. Hayes Dec., 7-2
  • def. No. 3 Dylan Peters (N. Iowa), Dec., 12-6
  • lost to Eli Hale (Oklahoma St.), Dec., 8-3

No. 11 Jack Mueller

  • Bye
  • def. Taylor Lamont (Utah Valley), Dec., 7-2
  • def. Aaron Assad (Missouri), Fall (2:19)
  • def. No. 10 Sean Russell (Edinboro), Dec., 6-2
  • to face Gabe Townsell (Stanford) in Monday semifinals

 

133:

Will Mason

  • lost to Durbin Lloren (Utah Valley), Dec., 7-3
  • med forfeit to Jonathan Ryan (Campbell)Micky Phillippi
  • def. Andy Szalwinski (Citadel), Fall (5:28)
  • lost to No. 5 Kaid Brock (Oklahoma St.), Dec., 5-3
  • def. Garrett Hancock (Gardner-Webb), Major Dec., 12-4
  • lost to Nathan Boston (Campbell), Dec., 2-1

 

141:

No. 10 George DiCamillo

  • Bye
  • def. A.J. Vindici (Penn), Fall (1:34)
  • def. Jaydin Eierman (Missouri), Fall (4:03)
  • def. Tristan Moran (Oklahoma St.), Dec., 9-4
  • to face No. 1 Dean Heil (Oklahoma State) in Monday semifinals

 

149:

Sam Krivus

  • def. Christopher Vassar (Gardner-Webb), Dec., 4-2
  • def. Grant LaMont (Utah Valley), Dec., 8-1
  • lost to Ty Buckiso (Citadel), Dec., 3-1
  • lost to Luke Stewart (Campbell), Dec., 4-3

Chris Yankowich

  • Bye
  • lost to Corey Wilding (Navy), Dec., 5-2
  • lost to Luke Stewart (Campbell), Dec., 4-3

 

157:

No. 18 Andrew Atkinson

  • def. Andrew Shomers (Edinboro), Major Dec., 8-0
  • def. Kent Lane (Lehigh), Major Dec., 10-2
  • def. No. 10 Jake Short (Minnesota), Major Dec., 14-4
  • to face No. 3 Joe Smith (Oklahoma State) in Monday semifinals

 

Michael Murphy

  • lost to Zach Elvin (Navy), Major Dec., 12-3
  • lost to Brandon Kinglsey (Minnesota), Dec., 8-0

 

165:

Ray Bethea

  • Bye
  • def. Kyle Ash (Gardner-Webb), Dec., 6-5
  • lost to Keilan Torres (N. Colorado), Major Dec., 10-2
  • def. Milik Dawkins (Cornell), Dec., 3-2
  • lost to No. 5 Mitch Minotti (Lehigh), Major Dec., 10-1

Cam Harrell

  • Bye
  • def. Justin Lampe (Chattanooga), Dec., 9-3
  • lost to Nick Wanzek (Minnesota), Major Dec., 10-1
  • lost to Forrest Przybysz (App. State), Major Dec., 14-3

 

174:

Drew Hull

  • lost to Jordan Rogers (Oklahoma St.), Fall (1:27)
  • def. Martin Duane (Citadel), TF, 16-1 (4:23)
  • lost to Dylan Wisman (Missouri), Fall (3:39)

184:

Will Schany

  • def. Nick Corba (Cleveland St.), Dec., 6-4
  • lost to Drew Foster (N. Iowa), Major Dec., 14-6
  • lost to Matt Lemanowicz (Missouri), Dec., 4-2

 

197:

Jay Aiello

  • Bye
  • lost to No. 16 Frank Mattiace (Penn), Major Dec., 18-5
  • def. Peyton Mills (Gardner-Webb), Major Dec., 11-2
  • lost to Tanner Orndorff (Utah Valley), Dec., 11-9

 

Chance McClure

  • Bye
  • lost to No. 5 Preston Weigel (Oklahoma St.), Major Dec. 11-0
  • def. Austin McNeill (Campbell), Dec., 5-4
  • lost to Anthony McLaughlin (Air Force), Dec., 5-2

 

HWT:

Chuck Boddy

  • Bye
  • lost to Craig Scott (Cornell), Dec., 4-2
  • lost to Connor Tolley (Chattanooga), Dec., 4-2

Tyler Love

  • Bye
  • lost to No. 13 Doug Vollaro (Lehigh), Dec., 2-1
  • lost to Cory Daniel (UNC), Dec., 4-2
