Three transferring out of George Mason basketball program
Published Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, 4:51 pm
George Mason basketball will lose three sophomores to transfer, the program announced Friday.
Sophomores DeAndre Abram, Danny Dixon and Kameron Murrell have asked for and been granted their release, and are eligible to transfer to another program next season.
“In our exit interviews with our players, DeAndre, Danny and Kam expressed their desire to find a school where they could gain more playing time and have a more significant role,” coach Dave Paulsen said. “These three student-athletes have been great representatives of our program and we’re sad to see them go. But we certainly understand their desire to play more and we’ll help them in any way we can moving forward.”
“Each of the student-athletes played a part in our team’s much improved season and our staff is appreciative of their impact on the program during our first two years in Fairfax.”
