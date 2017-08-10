 jump to example.com

Three-run fourth pushes P-Nats past Pelicans

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 9:30 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Potomac Nationals (52-62) defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (59-56) 3-1 on Wednesday night from Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Sterling Sharp (W, 1-1) finished six strong innings in his first Carolina League win. RF Rhett Wiseman drove in two of the three runs in the fourth with a two-run, go-ahead double in the two-run triumph.

p-natsAfter a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings, Myrtle Beach struck first in the top of the fourth inning against Sharp. With one out, 2B Trent Giambrone singled and stole second base. Two batters later, DH Vimael Machin hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the center-field wall plating the runner from second and giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Potomac pounced back immediately in the bottom of the frame with it’s only offense of the night. The P-Nats scored three runs in the fourth. 2B Austin Davidson and 1B Ian Sagdal singled to begin the inning to put runners on the corners. The P-Nats tied the game after a wild pitch from RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 4-10). Then, with one out and runners on first and third again, Wiseman tripled to left-center field to score both runners and put Potomac ahead 3-1.

Myrtle Beach cut the deficit to one in the sixth. Giambrone bashed his 12th home run of the season with one out. The solo home run to left pulled the Pelicans within a run at 3-2.

Sharp’s night would finish up after six strong innings. The right-hander recorded his first Carolina League win and quality start in just his second appearance for Potomac. The 22-year old scattered six hits and struck out six in his 18th total start of the season between two levels.

For the second straight night, the bullpen was flawless for The Red, White & Blue. RHP Tommy Peterson and RHP Gilberto Mendez combined for three scoreless to finish off Myrtle Beach. Mendez allowed the tying run to reach second base in the ninth, but did not falter. He notched his team-leading 11th save of the year.

Potomac and Myrtle Beach wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon from Pfitzner Stadium. The P-Nats look to win a season-high four games in a row and record their first series sweep of the season. The Red, White & Blue pitches RHP Joan Baez (1-8. 4.80) in the finale against LHP Ryan Kellogg (3-7, 5.49) for the Pelicans.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm from Pfitzner Stadium. Coverage begins at 11:50 am with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast will be streamed live on potomacnationals.com and can also be heard using the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Gates for Wednesday’s game open at 11 am at The Pfitz! Enjoy a “Lunch Break” with the Potomac Nationals on Wednesday afternoon for just $15! Loaded ticket packages include a seat to the game plus a hot dog/hamburger, fries and a 22 oz. soda! Enjoy a matinee at the ballpark and enjoy your lunch with the P-Nats.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Benghazi! Judge orders new search for Clinton emails
Northam campaign finally on TV with biograhical ad spot
Schedule change for paving work on Interstate 64 in Alleghany County
Loopstok homers twice in Hillcats doubleheader sweep
Virginia Tech researchers discover harmful airborne nanoparticles in coal
Solar eclipse: American adventure 99 years in the making
The essential facts you should know about sports betting online – and why it works
Changes at State Fair reflect consumer feedback
26K veterans hired through Virginia Values Veterans program
Dogs down Squirrels: Richmond drops third straight
Hydraulic planning panel meets Thursday
Seth Megginson: Five bold ACC football predictions
McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Loudoun
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: WWE SummerSlam 2017 Preview
McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
More seats, bigger scoreboard, coming to Williams Stadium at Liberty
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 