Three-run fourth pushes P-Nats past Pelicans

The Potomac Nationals (52-62) defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (59-56) 3-1 on Wednesday night from Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Sterling Sharp (W, 1-1) finished six strong innings in his first Carolina League win. RF Rhett Wiseman drove in two of the three runs in the fourth with a two-run, go-ahead double in the two-run triumph.

After a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings, Myrtle Beach struck first in the top of the fourth inning against Sharp. With one out, 2B Trent Giambrone singled and stole second base. Two batters later, DH Vimael Machin hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the center-field wall plating the runner from second and giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Potomac pounced back immediately in the bottom of the frame with it’s only offense of the night. The P-Nats scored three runs in the fourth. 2B Austin Davidson and 1B Ian Sagdal singled to begin the inning to put runners on the corners. The P-Nats tied the game after a wild pitch from RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 4-10). Then, with one out and runners on first and third again, Wiseman tripled to left-center field to score both runners and put Potomac ahead 3-1.

Myrtle Beach cut the deficit to one in the sixth. Giambrone bashed his 12th home run of the season with one out. The solo home run to left pulled the Pelicans within a run at 3-2.

Sharp’s night would finish up after six strong innings. The right-hander recorded his first Carolina League win and quality start in just his second appearance for Potomac. The 22-year old scattered six hits and struck out six in his 18th total start of the season between two levels.

For the second straight night, the bullpen was flawless for The Red, White & Blue. RHP Tommy Peterson and RHP Gilberto Mendez combined for three scoreless to finish off Myrtle Beach. Mendez allowed the tying run to reach second base in the ninth, but did not falter. He notched his team-leading 11th save of the year.

Potomac and Myrtle Beach wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon from Pfitzner Stadium. The P-Nats look to win a season-high four games in a row and record their first series sweep of the season. The Red, White & Blue pitches RHP Joan Baez (1-8. 4.80) in the finale against LHP Ryan Kellogg (3-7, 5.49) for the Pelicans.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm from Pfitzner Stadium. Coverage begins at 11:50 am with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast will be streamed live on potomacnationals.com and can also be heard using the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

