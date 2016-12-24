Three-point shooting lifts Dayton past VMI, 92-56

The Dayton Flyers canned 15 three-pointers and placed seven in double-figures scoring in a 92-56 win over VMI Friday night before a crowd of 12,612 at UD Arena.

Reserve forward Sam Miller (15 points) and guard Durrell Davis (14 points) led a balanced UD scoring attack that featured five other players that reached the 10-point plateau.

Dayton shot 60.7% for the game and was 15 of 27 beyond the arc as eight different Flyers shot at least one trey during the night.

Dayton (9-3) won for the seventh time out of the last eight games and snapped VMI’s two-game win streak. The Keydets (3-8) were held to 38.3% shooting from the floor and committed 16 turnovers which led to 22 UD points.

VMI was led in scoring by freshman guard Adrian Rich with 15 points including 3 three-point goals while guard Julian Eleby and QJ Peterson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, in VMI’s first visit to UD Arena in 23 years.

The Flyers held a 37-21 advantage on the boards and 39-10 bulge over the Keydets in bench scoring. VMI was also outscored 32-16 in points in the paint as foul trouble limited Keydet senior forward Trey Chapman to three minutes of action in the first half.

VMI scored the first basket of the game for its only lead of the night, but trailed just 11-9 five minutes into the game following an Eleby layup. An eight point burst by the hosts foreshadowed what was to come as Chapman also exited the game during the Flyer surge at the 12:40 mark of the opening half with his third foul. A 3-point shot from the corner by Miller with 7:05 put UD up by double-digits for the rest of the night and the Flyers closed out the first half on an 18-10 run to lead 47-29 at the break.

Dayton resumed building up its margin by opening the second half on a 11-2 flurry and continued to cushion its lead with 8 of 14 shooting from 3-point range after intermission.

VMI completed its non-conference schedule and will open up SoCon play on Saturday, Dec. 31 against ETSU in Johnson City, Tennessee. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.

Postgame: VMI head coach Dan Earl

“They made shots and when you have wide open shots you have a chance to shoot well which they did. We were switching up defenses a bit and had Trey Chapman in foul trouble in the first half so we had some different lineups. They are a good, well coached team and should do well in the Atlantic 10. We’ll go back to the drawing board in the days after Christmas and get ready to work and get better.”

“I though Adrian Rich gave us some very good minutes. We’re trying to get him to look at the rim even more and be more aggressive.”