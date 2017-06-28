 jump to example.com

Three Notch’d Brewing Company to build new production facility in Charlottesville

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 4:07 pm

Three Notch’d Brewing Company will create eight new jobs and invest over $2.9 million to expand its craft brewery in the City of Charlottesville. The brewery, which opened in 2013, will purchase 69 percent of its agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers. The expansion will support growing distribution of the company’s craft beer to the meet the surging demand in Virginia and surrounding states.

charlottesville“Three Notch’d Brewing Company’s continued growth and investment in the city of Charlottesville is great news for Virginia’s agriculture sector and our economy overall,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Investments like this create jobs, generate tourism activity, and open new markets for Virginia’s farmers. Helping Virginia companies thrive and create opportunity in their communities is at the very heart of this administration’s mission to build a new Virginia economy.”

“Three Notch’d Brewing Company is further supporting Virginia’s growing craft beer supply chain with its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the AFID program could support this home-grown Virginia business in its continued success as we continue our work with the Governor and private sector partners to build a new Virginia economy.”

“As a company, Three Notch’d Brewing is rooted in the history of the Commonwealth, and the ideals ingrained in the formation of Virginia,” said Three Notch’d Brewing CEO George Kastendike. “We are dedicated to putting those ideals into action through community involvement and the utilization of resources found locally and regionally. This grant will allow us to continue driving innovation within the industry while staying true to our core mission of bringing the highest quality product to our customers.”

“Three Notch’d Brewing is a major player in Charlottesville’s already incredibly dynamic craft brewing scene,” added Mayor Mike Signer. “We are thrilled to join Governor McAuliffe and the Commonwealth of Virginia in leveraging the use of more Virginia agricultural products to support Three Notch’d’s expansion in the City, and the jobs, tax revenues, and happy customers to come.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Charlottesville, the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority, and Three Notch’d Brewing Company to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Charlottesville will match with local funds.

