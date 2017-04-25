 jump to example.com

Three leading causes of hearing loss

Published Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017, 8:33 am

Hearing loss can literally be an issue for anyone, and from a number of different causes.

hearing lossSomething as simple as a gradual buildup of earwax, for example, can trigger hearing loss. Earwax can block the ear canal and prevent conduction of sound waves.

The good news is that hearing impacted by a buildup of earwax can be restored with earwax removal.

More serious cases can involve ear infection and abnormal bone growths or tumors. In the outer or middle ear, any of these can cause hearing loss.

Hearing loss can also result from a ruptured eardrum. Loud blasts of noise, sudden changes in pressure, poking your eardrum with an object and infection can cause your eardrum to rupture and affect your hearing.

At Hearing Healthcare of Virginia, our highly trained team of Hearing Instrument Specialists and Audiologist stay abreast of the latest improvements in technological advancements in the hearing industry and are committed to offering the most current options to you.

We offer a full range of diagnostic and preventative hearing healthcare professional services, including hearing aid screening, evaluations, hearing aids sales and rehabilitative and preventative counseling.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

Online at HearVirginia.com.

Discussion
 
