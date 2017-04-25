Three leading causes of hearing loss

Hearing loss can literally be an issue for anyone, and from a number of different causes.

Something as simple as a gradual buildup of earwax, for example, can trigger hearing loss. Earwax can block the ear canal and prevent conduction of sound waves.

The good news is that hearing impacted by a buildup of earwax can be restored with earwax removal.

More serious cases can involve ear infection and abnormal bone growths or tumors. In the outer or middle ear, any of these can cause hearing loss.

Hearing loss can also result from a ruptured eardrum. Loud blasts of noise, sudden changes in pressure, poking your eardrum with an object and infection can cause your eardrum to rupture and affect your hearing.

