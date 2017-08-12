Three emerging artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour

Forty-five artisans in 24 studios throughout Central Virginia will display their craft during the 23rd annual Artisans Studio Tour on November 11 and 12, 2017. The self-guided tour, free and open to the public, is an opportunity to talk to professional artisans in a studio environment and experience their passion for creating finely crafted objects.

In 2016 the Artisans Studio Tour launched its emerging artisan program as a way to encourage new artists to expand their horizons professionally. Veteran tour artists wanted to “pay it forward” to the next generation of fine craftsmen. Experienced artisans identify people who could benefit from a mentoring relationship. The mentor works with the new artisan on developing a body of work, having the work photographed, helping them present the work for sale at the tour, and other tasks required to be a tour artisan. The program introduces a new generation of artisans to the public, ensuring the continuation of high quality craftsmanship in the Charlottesville area.

This year the tour expands its emerging artisans program to include three up-and-coming artisans. Adam Mc Neil (in his second year in the program) and Sherri Raffaele will join tour veteran Noah Hughey-Commer in his Lovingston studio. The three potters encourage one another by firing their work together in Noah’s wood-fired kiln. It is exciting to see how these young craftsmen influence and inspire each other.

The third emerging artisan, Adam Childress from Richmond works in glass. He will join Kirk McCauley in Kirk’s woodworking studio in North Garden. Adam’s glass and Kirk’s beautiful wood creations complement each other wonderfully.

There will be artisan demonstrations and opportunities to learn about the working processes throughout the Studio Tour. The tour provides an excellent opportunity to purchase the work of talented area artisans as unique gifts or for your own collection. Each studio provides locally sourced refreshments and fine hospitality.

The studios and craftsmen are varied, but their commitment to the joy of fine craftsmanship pervades the tour.

Directions and a map can be found on the studio tour website. You are invited to visit studios from 10 AM to 5 PM on November 11 and 12, 2017.

For more information about the Artisans Studio Tour, and links to individual artisan websites, visit online at www.artisanstudiotour.com, like the Tour on Facebook at facebook.com/artisans.studio. tour, or contact Nancy Ross at director@artisanstudiotour.com or 434-973-6846.