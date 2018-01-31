Three arrested on drug charges following Albemarle County traffic stop

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, assisted by the Albemarle County Police Department and United States Marshals Service, arrested three fugitives following a Jan. 26 traffic stop in 1200 block of Seminole Trail in Albemarle County.

During the course of the traffic stop on a 2018 Dodge Charger, investigators recovered 23 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of marijuana and individually packaged furanyl fentanyl. The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of $12,180.

The driver and both passengers of the Dodge Charger – Michael W. Morris, 34, Ruckersville, Va., Steven D. Morris, 36, of Palmyra, Va., and Kori A. James, 39, of Charlottesville, Va. – were each arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one felony count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

All three men also had outstanding warrants for their arrest from previous offenses. They are being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) has been in existence since 1995 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, University of Virginia Police Department, and Virginia State Police.