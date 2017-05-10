Three arrested in 2016 Waynesboro murder

The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department announced the arrests of three men in connection with a 2016 murder.

Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy, 19, of Waynesboro, Raquan Markell Barber, 20, of Waynesboro, and Damien Katron Ryequrious Cooper, 18, of Charlottesville, all face charges in connection with the July 14, 2016 murder of 17-year-old Orion Anthony Madden, whose body was discovered at Kate Collins Middle School in the City of Waynesboro.

McCarthy is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Barber is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first degree murder. Cooper is charged on a juvenile and domestic relations court petition to being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder since he was a juvenile at the time of the crime. The Commonwealth’s Attorney office will seek to try Cooper as an adult.