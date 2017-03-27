 jump to example.com

Three agricultural leaders recognized at VFBF Spring Conference

Published Monday, Mar. 27, 2017, 12:02 am

virginia farm bureauThree Virginia agricultural leaders were recognized at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Spring Conference, held March 17-19.

Dr. Mary Tomlinson of Grayson County was named the 2017 Farm Woman of the Year. The award recognizes recipients’ contributions to family, home, farm business, community and Farm Bureau.

Tomlinson is a dairy farmer and a large animal veterinarian at Healing Springs Large Animal in Galax. She is the third generation on her family’s farm, Cresthaven Farms, where she and her husband milk 200 Holsteins. Tomlinson is in charge of herd management and develops all herd health protocols. She is a supporter of the Grayson County Youth Livestock Shown and is involved with the Carroll-Grayson Cattle Producers Association, serving as on-site veterinarian for the association’s sales.

Tomlinson received $500 from the Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., a tablet computer and an all-expense paid trip to the 2018 American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn.

Teresa Lindberg of Greensville County was honored through the Lady Leader recognition program. The program provides opportunities for spokeswomen who are passionate about promoting agriculture.

Lindberg has been an agriculture education teacher for 28 years. She and her husband, Christopher, live on a 15-acre farm where they raise chickens for eggs. They also have meat goats and horses. Previously, they bred and trained horses for events.

She grew up on a small, diversified family farm in West Virginia and was active in 4-H and FFA.

Lindberg received a $500 cash award, courtesy of Farm Credit, a tablet and an all-expense paid trip to the 2018 AFBF convention. She also will receive travel expenses for speaking appearances on Farm Bureau’s behalf.

Chandler Vaughan, a third-generation farmer from Charlotte County, was named the 2017 Virginia Farm Bureau Ambassador. He works on his family’s 60-head beef cattle farm and is pursuing an agribusiness degree at Virginia Tech. He previously served as a state and high school FFA president and served on the Virginia Cooperative Council board.

Vaughan received a $3,000 cash award from VFBF and the organization’s Women’s Committee, and he will make public appearances and serve as an advocate for agriculture and Farm Bureau. Runner-up Madison Slaven of Augusta County received a $500 cash award.

