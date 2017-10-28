Third-quarter flurry pushes Guilford past Bridgewater, 49-23

Guilford scored three third-quarter touchdowns in a span of 3:32, as the Bridgewater College football team fell 49-23 on Homecoming.

Bridgewater trailed by just six in the third when a 16-yard slant pass to Khylil Miller stretched the Guilford advantage to 29-16. Raymond Goodman III returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards, but a broken trick play and 26 yard punt squandered the opportunity.

Things quickly worsened as Guilford QB Karsten Miller threw a deep ball up for grabs that was hauled in by Britt Smith for a 54-yard gain. Miller found Tyriek Russell on the next play for the touchdown. Goodman fumbled away the kickoff, and Montek Johnson’s 24-yard TD catch made it 42-16.

Malivai Barker rushed for 152 yards on just 18 carries to lead the Eagles’ offense. Deshomd Denny had a team-high eight tackles.

Miller was 24-of-35 for 429 yards, 4 TDs and no interceptions for Guilford. Johnson had five catches for 124 yards, and Russell caught seven balls for 120 yards- each recorded one score.

Facing third and eight with 11:08 left in the first, Alex Galloway got a step on his defender and Jay Scroggins hit him in stride for a 34-yard touchdown to open the scoring. A two-point rush by Barker to the right side of the line was stuffed by Vic Smith Jr.

The Quakers picked up big gains on the opening snap of their first three drives with plays of 47, 43 and 36 yards. The first drive was stopped on fourth down after pressure from Braden Thomson forced an incomplete pass. The next two ended in Harrison Kiser field goals to tie the game at 6-6.

Guilford’s Trevon Simmons forced and recovered a fumble at the BC 17 early in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown that gave the Quakers a 12-6 lead (the PAT hit the crossbar).

The Quakers picked up exactly five yards on a 4th-and-5 later in the second quarter, leading to yet another field goal and a 15-6 visitor advantage.

Barker broke a 60-yard run down the left sideline with seven minutes left before halftime. Brendon Maturey carried it in on the next play to get the Eagles back within two.

A Guilford drive in the final minute before halftime appeared to end in a 24-yard field goal, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Quakers a first down at the four yardline. Gary Ramey Jr. made consecutive tackles just before the goalline however, forcing another kick and making it 22-13 Guilford at the break.

Barker went right up the middle for 33 yards after halftime, setting up a 39-yarder from Cameron Gieseman to make it a one-score game.

It was Senior Day for the Eagles, who recognized their graduating class of Barker, Josh Brooks, Joe Cellini, Joshua Cretaro, Sammie Harper, Jacob Heaton, Adam Hill, Horatio Hodge, Corey Jochim, Isaiah Johnson, Kevin McKeon, Christopher Owens and Devonte Speller before kickoff.

Bridgewater is 4-4, 1-4 ODAC and travels to Washington & Lee next Saturday. Guilford improves to 4-4, 2-2.