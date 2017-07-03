 jump to example.com

Third lane open on Route 29 widening project

Published Monday, Jul. 3, 2017, 8:53 am

Three lanes are open in each direction on Route 29 between Polo Grounds Road and Towncenter Drive in Albemarle County. The additional lane opened early this morning after final paving and line striping was completed overnight.

route 29The third lane will improve safety and reduce congestion on the 1.8-mile-long section of Route 29. The project eliminates several areas where hills created insufficient stopping sight distance and removes the “hour-glass” narrowing of the highway to two lanes between the South Fork Rivanna River and Hollymead Town Center.

The Route 29 widening project remains an active work zone with a 40 mph speed limit, and the shared-use path on the east side of the road will remain closed until all work on the project is complete and the work zone is removed. Beginning overnight Wednesday intermittent lane closures will continue to allow crews to complete final punch list activities along the roadside and right of way.

On Berkmar Drive, which opened to traffic Sunday afternoon, motorists are reminded to follow directional signs through the roundabouts at both ends of the project. The speed limit on the new section is the same as the southern end of Berkmar Drive: 35 miles per hour. A new entrance to Sam’s Club and the Doubletree Hotel is also open just north of the Hilton Heights Road roundabout.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.

