Things to consider in selecting your trowels

You might be fond of DIY renovations on your house or flat. You may opt to do it by yourself for artistic or financial purposes. In professional jobs or amateur ones, it is best to get equipment that will ideally last a lifetime. Acquiring plastering tools such as a NELA plastering trowel, hawk, and bucket might be a good way to start. But before you go out to get your new or replacement trowels, there are many things you need to consider.

What is your project about?

It might be difficult for you to really determine your future projects. First, consider if you are shopping for a professional or amateur gig. This allows you to properly gauge your budget for the trowels. If you are looking at it from a professional’s point of view, you will have to start off with a more diverse range of trowels. You might be more open to pricier ones as well considering that it will be a long-term investment. NELA trowels have a diverse range, from bricklaying to finishing trowels

If you are DIY-ing a project, it depends on what kind of DIY-er you are

The spirit of DIY is not only to do work that reflects our personality but build it up as well. It requires us to commit to research, to understand the nuances of our problems and the elements of the project. It requires us to have the patience to work through what we don’t understand and through all the mistakes we are bound to make on the way. Besides expanding our stock knowledge this challenges us to repair versus replace – a very healthy mentality in this generation where we are called to be aware of what we buy and use. A true DIY-er makes commitments to learning the craft properly and hopefully be doing it more than once. A NELA trowel might be a good fit too, for hopefully long-term use.

If you are a once-in-awhile DIY enthusiast, plastering walls might be too big of an undertaking. Consider how long the job takes and the level of skill you need to be truly proud of your work. Mediocre plastering costs more in the long run because plaster won’t settle properly. In important projects, it might be best to leave it to the professionals. In the case that you can afford to do a less than perfect job, possibly in a hidden place, and you don’t have the cash to have a professional come in, you can opt for cheaper trowels that are not exactly recommended but will do the job at a pinch.

Besides looking at the quality of the trowel, don’t forget to test its weight and grip. A trowel is meant to be an extension of your arm while working; if you aren’t comfortable with it imagine how it will feel 2 hours into the job. After you have found one that suits you and your needs, plaster away!





