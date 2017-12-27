Thierry Dupuis named interim police chief in Charlottesville

City Manager Maurice Jones announced today the hiring of Thierry Dupuis as interim police chief for the City’s Police Department. Dupuis retired as police chief in Chesterfield County in September of 2017 after serving ten years in that role.

“Chief Dupuis established a distinguished record during his nearly 40 years as a law enforcement official in Chesterfield County,” said Mr. Jones. “We have many dedicated officers in our department and I’m confident Chief Dupuis will do an excellent job of guiding them and our civilian staff as we search for a new police chief.”

“I would like to thank Mr. Jones and the City Council for this incredible opportunity,” said Chief Dupuis. “Charlottesville is a special place and I look forward to working with the members of the community, the police officers and the staff during this interim period.”

Dupuis joined the Chesterfield County Police Department in 1979. He rose through the ranks of the department during the course of the next 28 years before being appointed the chief of police in 2007. The department currently has a budget of $61 million and 614 sworn officers and civilian support staff. During his tenure, Chief Dupuis established a number of initiatives to seek community feedback including the Community Partners Breakfast which brought together people from diverse backgrounds to discuss the issues of the day and any concerns they may have had.

Dupuis is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Executive Board of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation, the Virginia Center for Policing Innovation and the Board of Trustees for the Fork Union Military Academy.

Chief Dupuis will begin his time as interim police chief on January 2, 2018.