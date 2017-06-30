Thermo Fisher Scientific to invest $9.5 million to expand operation in Frederick County

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will invest $9.5 million in its medical device manufacturing operation in Frederick County. The company will expand its Clinical Diagnostics operations creating 57 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed against California for the project.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific has thrived in Virginia for almost 40 years and when existing businesses reinvest in the Commonwealth it is a strong testament to our skilled workforce, infrastructure, and regulatory environment,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This company employs more than 55,000 around the world, including over 300 Virginians at its expanding operation in Frederick County. By growing the life sciences industry in the Commonwealth and creating 21st century jobs, Thermo Fisher is supporting our ongoing efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $18 billion and more than 55,000 employees globally. Its mission is to enable customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. The company helps customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, and increase laboratory productivity. Through its premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services – the company offers an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

“Virginia’s life sciences sector employs more than 25,000 at over 1,000 operations across the Commonwealth, and Thermo Fisher Scientific is accelerating this critical industry’s growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The company’s research, innovations, and medical and diagnostic technologies are saving lives and changing the face of medicine on a global level, and we are proud to boast Thermo Fisher on Virginia’s corporate roster.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $110,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Our Center of Excellence in Middletown manufactures reagents, calibrators, controls and other diagnostic products that allow us to be a leading global provider of innovative diagnostic solutions,” said Paul Vitagliano, vice president and general manager, clinical diagnostics, for Thermo Fisher. “For nearly four decades, we have benefitted from a dedicated, skilled workforce in Virginia that is committed to our mission, and we look forward to furthering our impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.”

“We appreciate Thermo Fisher Scientific’s decision to expand in Frederick County,” commented Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Charles S. DeHaven, Jr. “Manufacturing is the County’s largest employment sector, one that is further strengthened by this announcement. Thermo Fisher offers a broad scope of career opportunities for residents, as they use S.T.E.M. and advanced manufacturing to support the healthcare industry. We look forward to celebrating the future successes of this unique corporate partner in our community.”

“The Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. expansion is another prime example of this area’s ability to retain and attract businesses,” said Delegate Christopher Collins. “Our proximity to major highway networks, business friendly Governments, and excellent education makes the Shenandoah Valley a highly competitive and desirable environment for companies looking to expand.”

“We are thrilled that Thermo Fisher Scientific is creating 57 jobs through an expansion of advanced manufacturing in Frederick County,”said Senator Jill Vogel. “High tech manufacturing is a great source for good-paying jobs and Virginia must promote smart policies which allow more companies to join Thermo Fisher Scientific as successful, growing employers here in the Commonwealth.”