Theatre at Bridgewater College receives recognition from KCACTF

Bridgewater College senior Jordan M. Haugh was named alternate student director for the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Fellowship at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival awards held Jan. 3 – 7 at Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.

As alternate student director, Haugh will be the KCACTF Region II student director if the winner is unable to attend the National KCACTF festival in April at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Region II consists of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Haugh, a music major with a minor in theater, is from Harrisonburg, Va.

Earlier, Theatre at Bridgewater College’s production of The Green Bird by Carlo Gozzi received outstanding recognition from KCACTF.

A representative from the KCACTF attended the opening night performance and responded to the professionalism and excellence in theatre presentation. He noted that the “commitment to the production and production values was outstanding,” and that it was a “really smart play” for Theatre at Bridgewater College to produce.

Three students were nominated for the 2017 KCACTF Irene Ryan acting awards, which carry a scholarship and cash award. The three juniors nominated were Emma Leweke from Blue Ridge, Va., Chandler Parker from Lexington Park, Md., and Jessica Swenson from Quinton, Va. Alexis Gray, a senior from Charlotte, N.C., was nominated to participate in the National Stage Management scholarship competition. The 2017 KCACTF awards will be presented in April at The Kennedy Center.

Dr. Scott W. Cole, associate professor of theater, received a Certificate of Merit for his directing and choice of play.

Founded in 1969, KCACTF is a national theater program with the stated goal to encourage, recognize and celebrate the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.