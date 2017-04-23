The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival coming to Staunton

Wild Virginia is bringing together a selection of films that tell a story about our planet, our beautiful and precious wildlands, and the people who love and defend them.

The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival will play at the Visulite Cinema on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.wildvirginia.org or at the door. You can become a member of Wild Virginia when purchasing a ticket online or at the door.

You do not need to be a member of Wild Virginia to attend.

Featured film in Staunton: Elk River

The documentary leads viewers through the migration of the elk in the Yellowstone area. Along the way, we meet the cattle ranchers and backcountry guides whose lives are linked to the fate of the elk, and we get a glimpse into the lives of other species like grizzly bears and wolves who call the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem home.

Many short films will be shown on the night:

Ace and the Desert Dog

Things Find a Way

Destiny’s Bay

Red Wolf Revival

My Haggan Dream

Parker’s Top 3 Things

Selah: Water From Stone

Elk River

The Wild President