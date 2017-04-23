The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival coming to Staunton
Published Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017, 2:50 pm
Front Page » Events » The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival coming to Staunton
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Wild Virginia is bringing together a selection of films that tell a story about our planet, our beautiful and precious wildlands, and the people who love and defend them.
The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival will play at the Visulite Cinema on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m.
Purchase tickets in advance at www.wildvirginia.org or at the door. You can become a member of Wild Virginia when purchasing a ticket online or at the door.
You do not need to be a member of Wild Virginia to attend.
Featured film in Staunton: Elk River
The documentary leads viewers through the migration of the elk in the Yellowstone area. Along the way, we meet the cattle ranchers and backcountry guides whose lives are linked to the fate of the elk, and we get a glimpse into the lives of other species like grizzly bears and wolves who call the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem home.
Many short films will be shown on the night:
Ace and the Desert Dog
Things Find a Way
Destiny’s Bay
Red Wolf Revival
My Haggan Dream
Parker’s Top 3 Things
Selah: Water From Stone
Elk River
The Wild President
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion