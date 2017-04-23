 jump to example.com

The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival coming to Staunton

Published Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017

Wild Virginia is bringing together a selection of films that tell a story about our planet, our beautiful and precious wildlands, and the people who love and defend them.

The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival will play at the Visulite Cinema on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.wildvirginia.org or at the door. You can  become a member of Wild Virginia when purchasing a ticket online or at the door.

You do not need to be a member of Wild Virginia to attend.

 

Featured film in Staunton: Elk River

The documentary leads viewers through the migration of the elk in the Yellowstone area. Along the way, we meet the cattle ranchers and backcountry guides whose lives are linked to the fate of the elk, and we get a glimpse into the lives of other species like grizzly bears and wolves who call the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem home.

Many short films will be shown on the night:

Ace and the Desert Dog
Things Find a Way
Destiny’s Bay
Red Wolf Revival
My Haggan Dream
Parker’s Top 3 Things
Selah: Water From Stone
Elk River
The Wild President

