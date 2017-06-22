 jump to example.com

Terry McAuliffe on Senate GOP healthcare proposal

Published Thursday, Jun. 22, 2017, 1:46 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement in response to the Senate Republicans’ proposed Health Care legislation:

terry mcauliffe“The legislation unveiled by Republicans in the U.S. Senate today would be a disaster for Virginia families, our health care system and our budget. If this bill becomes law, it will raise costs for thousands of Virginians, particularly those who need health care the most like seniors and individuals with disabilities. Many families will be forced to drop their coverage because they can no longer afford it, putting their economic security and even their lives at risk.

“This bill would cost Virginia’s budget hundreds of millions of dollars by placing a per-capita cap on Medicaid, leaving us with the choice to cut critical health and long-term care services for people who need them, slash schools and transportation, or raise taxes. This bill will also significantly impede our efforts to combat the opioid and behavioral health crises Virginia and many other states face by jeopardizing coverage for people who are struggling with addiction.

“The content of this legislation and the secretive process the Senate used to devise it are a slap in the face to American taxpayers who expect their leaders to work for them, not for partisan special interests. At a time when we should be working together to expand access to affordable care, this bill will force Americans to pay more for less. On behalf of the people of this Commonwealth, I urge President Trump and Republicans in congress to drop this assault on our health care system and our economy and take the simple steps needed to improve the Affordable Care Act.”

