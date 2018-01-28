Tenth annual ag trade conference set for March

The 10th annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade is planned for March 5 at the Richmond Marriott Downtown.

The event will feature a slate of internationally recognized speakers and will focus on challenges and opportunities for global farm and forestry exports. Discussions at the conference will focus on trade policy, the farm bill and facilitating U.S. agricultural trade. Other speakers will concentrate on agricultural priorities in the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Gov. Ralph Northam is tentatively scheduled to speak at the conference, along with Ted McKinney, the undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Other invited guests include American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall and ambassadors representing Canada, Mexico and Japan.

The conference is hosted by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the Virginia Port Authority and Virginia Tech’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

Conference details and online registration are available at vafb.swoogo.com/govagtrade2018.