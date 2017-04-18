Temporary signal at Route 250/151 in Nelson County activated

The temporary signal at the intersection of Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) near the Albemarle-Nelson county line was placed in flash mode late this afternoon.

The signal and accompanying advance warning flashers will be fully operational on Thursday, April 20.

Motorists are asked to use caution driving through the area while traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern.

A more extensive project is in development to convert the intersection to a roundabout. The safety improvement project will address a history of turning-related crashes at the high-volume intersection. Route 250 carries 6,700 vehicles per day and Route 151 carries 10,000 with about seven percent truck traffic daily on both routes. Pending funding approval, preliminary engineering on the project will begin in 2018.