Temporary signal being installed at Rt. 250/151 in Nelson County

VDOT is installing a temporary signal at the intersection of Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) in Afton, near the Nelson County line.

An advance warning flasher on Route 250 eastbound, which has a steep downgrade, will accompany the signal to alert motorists when the signal ahead is yellow or red.

Beginning this week through late April, motorists should stay alert for intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

A more extensive project is in development to convert the intersection to a roundabout. The safety improvement project will address a history of turning-related crashes at the high-volume intersection.

Route 250 carries 6,700 vehicles per day and Route 151 carries 10,000 with about 7 percent truck traffic daily on both routes.

Pending funding approval, preliminary engineering on the project will begin in 2018.