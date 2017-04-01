Temporary signal to be activated on Rt. 250/151 in Afton next week

The temporary signal at Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) near the Albemarle-Nelson county line will be activated next week.

Contractors will work to install the signal heads and place the signal in flash mode early next week. The signal is expected to be fully operational by April 10.

Crews have been working since early March to install the temporary signal and accompanying advance warning flasher on Route 250 eastbound, which has a steep downgrade.

Motorists should be aware of the new traffic pattern and drive with caution in the area.

A more extensive project is in development to convert the intersection to a roundabout. The safety improvement project will address a history of turning-related crashes at the high-volume intersection. Route 250 carries 6,700 vehicles per day and Route 151 carries 10,000 with about seven percent truck traffic daily on both routes. Pending funding approval, preliminary engineering on the project will begin in 2018.