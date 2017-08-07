 jump to example.com

How to tell it’s Farmers’ Market Week in Virginia

Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:29 pm

There are two ways to tell it’s Farmers’ Market Week. One, it’s peak season for so many crops that the markets are fairly bursting with fresh-picked, height-of-nutrition, harvested-at-the-peak-of-flavor Virginia grown goodness. Two, Governor Terry McAuliffe issued a proclamation heralding August 6 – 12 as Farmers’ Market Week in Virginia.

virginiaPeaches are at their juiciest best in August, and early apples are just coming in with more to come through November. Tomatoes are big, red, ripe and flavorful. In addition, at farmers’ markets across the Commonwealth right now, shoppers will find Virginia grown Asian pears, butter beans, berries, cantaloupes, carrots, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, green beans, melons, nectarines, okra, onions, white and sweet potatoes, squash and more.

In addition, they also may find non-produce products such as eggs, herbs, honey, plants and fresh-cut flowers.

In celebration of the 2017 Farmers’ Market Week, VDACS has photos from markets across the state on Flickr at flickr.com/photos/vdacs/albums/72157684744491375.

The introduction lists cities and counties represented. We will be adding more photos this week. Feel free to use our photos with attribution, or better yet, go to a market in your area to highlight what is going on there this week.

