Teen Hackathon demo party open to the public

Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 7:56 am
St. Anne’s-Belfield School and Mozilla invite interested community members to attend the 2017 SPARK! Hackathon Demo Partyon Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7:00 p.m. The event will showcase the creations of 65 students from 16 area high schools, all of whom participated in the weekend event designed to ignite their interest in changing the world through technology.
Mentoring the students throughout the weekend will be 35 community members representing 25 organizations, as well as seven high school mentors. Students will work in groups to solve real world problems brought to them by organizations such as WillowTree, Locus Health, and more.
RSVPs are requested for those intending to participate in the Demo Party and explore what students can create in just one weekend. RSVP online via www.stab.org.
Details
SPARK! Hackathon Demo Party
St. Anne’s-Belfield School Learning Village Auditorium (799 Faulconer Drive)
Sunday, Jan. 29
7:00 – 8:00 p.m.
About St. Anne’s-Belfield School
St. Anne’s-Belfield School is a co-educational preschool through grade 12 day school of more than 900 students and 120 faculty and staff, with a boarding program in grades nine through twelve. Seventeen countries are represented in the student body, with 40 percent of families receiving financial aid. More information may be found at www.stab.org.
Mozilla is a global, nonprofit organization dedicated to championing internet health and protecting an open web, free and accessible for all.
