 jump to example.com

Teen first in Virginia to receive cancer gene therapy in UVA clinical trial

Published Thursday, Sep. 28, 2017, 12:00 am

 

The University of Virginia Health System has administered its first dose of an experimental immunotherapy for pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia that has resisted other forms of treatment.

uva health systemThe approach, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, takes a person’s own immune cells and genetically modifies them with the goal of making them more effective cancer killers. In this case, pediatric oncologist Daniel “Trey” Lee, MD, of the UVA Children’s Hospital, the UVA Cancer Center and UVA’s Carter Immunology Center, took the immune cells from a 14-year-old clinical trial participant with a form of cancer known as primary refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The trial participant’s immune cells were then genetically engineered by the cell therapy company Kite Pharma before Lee infused them back into the teen.

The experimental approach is similar to the gene therapy that the federal Food and Drug Administration approved for pediatric lymphoblastic leukemia at the end of August – the first gene therapy ever approved in the United States – but Lee hopes the new approach will offer advantages for patients.

“We collect cells from a vein of a patient, the cells are shipped to a central manufacturing facility where they’re made in approximately seven days, and they’re shipped back to us,” Lee said. “So we can have a vein-to-vein time of 16 to 18 days, which is really fast.”

 

Testing Effectiveness

While at the National Institutes of Health, Lee tested the approach using a similar product in more than 50 trial participants. Those participants saw a response rate of approximately 70 percent and a relapse rate of less than 10 percent, he said. The results of the current testing will be available when the 20-site clinical trial has concluded, possibly in less than two years.

UVA recruited Lee from the NIH based on his pioneering research into the development of what are called CAR T-cell therapies, named for the immune cells that are genetically engineered. In addition to the leukemia therapy, he is also seeking to develop new T-cell therapies for deadly forms of pediatric brain cancer. At UVA, he joins a world-class team of researchers exploring the potential of immunotherapy to enhance the body’s ability to fight off disease. “You will see a lot more CAR T-cell treatments coming out of UVA in the future,” he said.

 

Pediatric Lymphoblastic Leukemia Clinical Trial

The phase I/II lymphoblastic leukemia trial is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the approach in pediatric patients. The trial will look at the overall remission rate, the duration of remission and overall survival after 12 months, among other factors.

Participants must be between the ages of 2 and 21 and have lymphoblastic leukemia that has relapsed or not responded to other forms of treatment. There are other eligibility requirements as well.

For more information, visit UVA’s clinical trial site. The trial is IRB No. 19087.

 
Discussion
Highlights

Update on South River Greenway: Plans continue to expand trail

The wait is absolutely painful, after all these years since the South River Greenway masterplan in 1999.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops

Chris Graham and Scott German examine the still-developing FBI investigation of college basketball that has already claimed the career of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at the Sept. 19 Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

 
Recent Posts
Researchers discover compounds that could decrease fungal infection in lungs
HHS Office of Minority Health awards Virginia Department of Health to address opioids
Herring, City of Richmond launch Respect Richmond anti-violence campaign
American Sports Betting Coalition details benefits of legalized sports betting at Capitol Hill briefing
Astraea to invest $1 million to expand startup IT operation in Charlottesville
Augusta County Economic Development receives IEDC award
Traffic signal upgrades in Shenandoah Valley begin Thursday
Waynesboro Public Schools to celebrate Walk to School Week Oct. 2-6
W&L presents talk on Robert E. Lee
Kaine to Trump: We must do more for Puerto Rico
Eight from ACC named semifinalists for 2017 Campbell Trophy
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops
Waynesboro: Help needed to ID shoplifting suspects
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to
UVA linebacker Micah Kiser named semifinalist for 2017 Campbell Trophy
Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 