Tech-savvy hearing aids: We’ve got you covered

Your new hearing aids don’t have to represent a sacrifice in terms of what you’re used to getting from modern technology.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia offers hearing aids from Oticon featuring the revolutionary Oticon ON App that connects you directly to the Internet of Things.

With the Oticon ON App, you get hassle-free connectivity to stream sound directly to your hearing aid.

The app integrates your hearing aids to a vast range of products and solutions, allowing for connectivity to your home’s lights, cellphones, email and much more.

If this sounds right for your lifestyle, we will be happy to help you through the set-up process.

