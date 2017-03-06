Boston College looks to surprise in #ACCTourney

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Next game: #15 seed Boston College (9-22, 2-16 ACC) vs. #10 seed Wake Forest (18-12, 9-9 ACC) Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The game will be televised by ESPN2/ACC Network and can be heard on the BC IMG Sports Network.

Team Notes

Freshman guard Ky Bowman has been voted to the All-ACC Freshman Team and sophomore guard Jerome Robinson earned All-ACC honorable mention honors, announced today by the conference office.

Bowman is the first Eagle to earn All-Freshman Team accolades since Olivier Hanlan in 2013.

The Havelock, N.C., product is one of just five freshmen in the country with three 30-point games this season. That ranks third in ACC history for a freshman. Bowman also ranks fifth among freshmen in major conferences in scoring during league play (17.4).

Bowman is the only ACC freshman to rank in the top 10 in seven different categories during conference action. He is ninth in scoring, ninth in field goal percentage (.482), 10th in assists (3.61), second in 3-point percentage (.472), fourth in 3-pointers made (2.83), 10th in defensive rebounds (5.06) and 10th in minutes played (35.06).

He leads all ACC freshmen during league play in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made.

Robinson leads the ACC in 20-point games (17) this season, which ranks second among major conference players. His streak of eight-straight 20-point games from December 12 to January 11 is the best such streak in major conferences.

Heading into the ACC Tournament, the Raleigh, N.C., product ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.7) and third in steals (1.68). During league play, Robinson ranks 10th in scoring (17.4) and sixth in steals (1.39).