TCU tops UVA, 5-1, puts Cavs on brink

Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 1:54 am

Two UVA errors helped TCU to an early 4-0 lead, and Jared Janczak made it stand up with a stellar outing in a 5-1 win in the Fort Worth Regional overnight.

uva baseballThe win lifts the Horned Frogs into the regional final, and sends Virginia to an elimination game on Monday at 3 p.m. Eastern against Dallas Baptist.

Janczak (9-0, 1.89 ERA) pitched into the ninth inning, allowing one run on six hits, striking out six and walking one.

The Frogs played small ball to stake themselves to the early advantage, getting a run in the second on an RBI groundout by Connor Wanhanen, then taking advantage of two Cavs errors in a three-run third.

UVA would get its only run of the game in the eighth. Nate Eikhoff led off the frame with a pinch-hit double, and Andy Weber followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

After TCU got the run back in the ninth on a Zach Humphreys fielders choice RBI, the ‘Hoos were able to get their first two aboard in the bottom of the ninth, before Horned Frogs closer Durbin Feltman shut the door, striking out the side.

Daniel Lynch (7-5, 5.00 ERA) took the loss for Virginia, giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits in two and two-thirds innings of work.

Reliever Alec Bettinger kept the Cavs in it with a solid effort out of the pen, giving up a run on one hit in five and a third innings, striking out four and walking three.

