 jump to example.com

Taylor made: Squirrels deal Erie a pair of shutouts

Published Saturday, Jul. 29, 2017, 10:31 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

richmond flying squirrelsThe Flying Squirrels (45-60) handed first place Erie (54-51) a doubleheader, double shutout defeat on Saturday night in front of 8,077 fans at The Diamond. Richmond’s Cory Taylor fell two outs shy of a no-hitter in a 3-0 win in game one, while Matt Lujan guided the Squirrels to a 2-0 victory in game two. The Squirrels have now won three consecutive games and will seek to make if four straight in the homestand finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

 

Game One

Taylor turned in his finest start of the year, limiting the SeaWolves to just one hit over seven innings of work. Taylor (4-8) has faced Erie twice this season and has not allowed a run over 14 combined innings. The righty allowed just one hit – a triple with two outs in the seventh – and struck out five in the victory.

Taylor set the tone for Richmond in game one, retiring the first 16 batters he faced. He punched out a pair of SeaWolves in the first inning and picked up a trio of groundball outs in the second. Taylor needed just seven pitches in the third inning and 31 overall through the first three frames

Erie’s A.J. Ladwig was also sharp over the first three frames. Ladwig spaced out a pair of base hits in the first and third inning, until he fell into trouble in the fourth. Myles Schroder jump started the Richmond offense with a double and scored when K.C. Hobson laced a base hit to right center field. Hobson eventually came around to score after on Brandon Bednar’s single. Bednar made it a 2-0 lead.

Taylor’s dominance continued to be the storyline as the game progressed. The righty needed only five pitches in the fourth inning and 12 more in the fifth.

The SeaWolves finally reached base for the first time with one out in the sixth inning. Taylor walked Wade Hinkle after falling behind in the count, 3-1. He quickly recovered by striking out Logan Watkins to end the inning.

Hunter Cole extended the Squirrels lead to 3-0 in the sixth with a solo blast over the right field wall.

 

Game Two

The Squirrels sharp pitching continued into game two on Saturday with Matt Lujan returning from injury to earn the win. Lujan (2-3) lasted five innings, allowing just three hits in the win.

Facing a bullpen start for Erie, the Squirrels gathered a pair of runs in the second inning that held up throughout the contest. Slade Heathcott smacked a double down the right field line to make it a 1-0 game and C.J. Hinojosa added an RBI groundout to go ahead, 2-0.

Erie threatened late and out-hit Richmond 7-3 in the defeat. Spot starter Victor Alcantara suffered the loss, tossing three innings in the defeat.

Right-hander Seth Rosin backup up Lujan with a pair of outs in the sixth and Jarret Martin struck out Christin Stewart to finish the frame. Closer Tyler Cyr loaded the bases in the seventh before recording a fly ball out to end the night. Cyr earned his 13th save of the season, one off the league-lead.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tree trimming will close one lane on Route 250 in Albemarle County next week
Shao-Ching Chiang throws no-hitter in 3-0 Hillcats win
Potomac rally falls short
VBL Playoffs: Generals take Game 1 at Harrisonburg
Kaine bill would protect transit funds for communities impacted by natural disasters
American Shakespeare Center hires literary manager
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 31-Aug. 4
Video: UVA QB Kurt Benkert talks football
UVA alum Leah Smith third in 800m freestyle
How are environmentalists using Instagram to further their causes?
New precision medicine approach could save patients grappling with life-threatening intestinal infections
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: July 31-Aug. 4
Squirrels defy deficit, dampness to even series
Dinner Diva: Crabby? Five ways to boost your mood with food
New Study: Research calls for enhancing long-term benefits of Farm Bill programs
Charlottesville to hold public meeting on changes to public parking
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 