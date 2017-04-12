Tax season coming to an end

Valley VITA seasonal free tax services will end as the regular filing period closes.

“Community members still have time to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Anna Leavitt, CAPSAW director.

IRS-certified volunteers will be available to provide free tax preparation services at Booker T. Washington Center, in Staunton on Thursday evening.

Taxpayers who can’t make it in this week can still take advantage of myfreetaxes.com to file federal and state taxes for free.

Unlike previous years, Valley VITA will still be around after the end of the season. Tax payers who need to file throughout the year can contact VITA staff for an appointment beginning in May of this year. To schedule a tax preparation appointment, call 540-221-1654.

About the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program helps families by using volunteers that will be preparing tax returns for clients for free, because many people cannot afford to pay for this service. The Earned Income Tax Credit, one of the largest anti-poverty programs in the U.S. and the Child Tax Credit lifted more than 10.1 million people out of poverty, half of them children in 2014. Unfortunately, up to 10 billion dollars goes unclaimed each tax season.

About United Way of Greater Augusta

United Way of Greater Augusta is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and people’s lives. Building on more than a century of service as the nation’s preeminent community-based fundraiser, United Way engages the community to identify the underlying causes of the most significant local issues, develops strategies and pulls together financial and human resources to address them, and measures the results. United Way of Greater Augusta tackle issues based on local needs. Common focus areas include helping children and youth succeed, improving access to health care, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening families.

About Community Action Partnership Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro

Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro (CAPSAW) is the community action agency designated in July 2009 by Virginia’s governor to serve the citizens of Augusta County, the City of Staunton, and the City of Waynesboro. CAPSAW administers funds made available annually to designated community action agencies through the Federal Community Services Block Grant, the State Community Services Block Grant, and Federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) funds, along with required match funds provided by each of three localities.