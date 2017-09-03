 jump to example.com

Tax reform a priority for farmers﻿

Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 7:42 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

As summer draws to a close on Capitol Hill, farmers are pleased that both Republican Congressional leaders and administration officials are asserting that tax reform will be the first order of business when Congress returns to Washington.

tax“Fixing our tax system now is crucial to creating economic opportunities for farmers, ranchers and other family-owned businesses,” commented Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. “This is especially important as farmers continue to face down tough economic challenges” related to low commodity prices.

The Farm Bureau leader explained that farmers are seeking several tax code changes. Those include reducing combined income and self-employment tax rates to account for any deductions or credits lost; cost-recovery tools that allow businesses to deduct expenses when they are incurred; and the continuation of the cash accounting method, as well as deductions for state and local taxes.

“We definitely need to keep Section 179 of the tax code, which allows a farmer to expense farm equipment in the first year it is purchased,” commented Craig Giese, a CPA with the firm of Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C. and a Lancaster County Farm Bureau member and grain grower. “That’s currently allowed, but anytime Congress rewrites the tax code that could change.

“That’s a really important tool with such large capital investments,” he added. “These days a new combine can cost between $400,000 and $500,000. Right now you could use all of that in the first tax year if you needed to offset some other income.

”The AFBF also is calling for a repeal of all federal estate taxes, along with a reduction of capital gains taxes. Giese noted that a friendly tax code is one of the few ways Congress can continue to support family farmers.

“Farm safety net programs went away in previous budget cuts,” he said. “Now that commodity prices are much lower than back in 2012, farmers are all feeling the pinch of not having those farm programs.”

Giese added that “whether it’s through the tax code or crop insurance, farmers need a stronger safety net. When they were talking about changing crop insurance, that scared the living daylights out of me. Without crop insurance, you are literally gambling hundreds of thousands of dollars to put a crop in the ground each year.”

For more details on tax reform for farmers and small businesses, visit fb.org/advocacy/tax-reform-needed-now/.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports
Paramount Theater to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Congressman asks Farm Bureau board for input
Liberty stuns Baylor in football opener
Deficiencies in kicking game push risk-taking on fourth down for UVA
Mendenhall finds room for improvement in stellar UVA defensive effort
Offensive line play a concern for UVA
VMI Keydets fall at Air Force, 62-0
Squirrels bashed by Bowie on Saturday
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Insight, analysis on UVA’s 28-10 win over W&M
Video: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Not exactly a masterpiece: But UVA will take it
UVA opens 2017 season with 28-10 win over William & Mary
Irma may become Category 4 hurricane while tracking across Atlantic: Will it affect the US?
Increased consumer demand boosting milk fat value
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 