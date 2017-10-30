Take help for trading from Admiral Markets Company

In the UK there is an investment firm for CFD, Forex, and futures markets which provide brokerage facility and this firm is known as Admiral Markets UK Ltd. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorizer and regulate the whole firm. Admiral Markets UK Ltd (AM) operates according to European Union Legislation, UK, and Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) is included with it. Basically, Admiral Markets Company is a portion of Admiral Market Group which works in 35 countries all over the world. Admiral Markets Romania is very popular investment trading firm. The most popular and using trading software are MetaTrader4, WebTrader, and MetaTrader5. All these software are offered by Admiral Markets UK Ltd.

This company was established in 2001 in the state of United Kingdom (UK).

The headquarters of Admiral Markets is in 16 St. Clare Street in London EC3N 1LQ and it is situated in the UK.

It is working on investment, foreign exchange market and brokerage service for trading.

The products of this company are CFD, forex, and futures

Awards and Achievements

From the very beginning lots of awards were achieved by this company and those are

In 2012 the New Europe, FX Award was received by Admiral.

In 2013 it has achieved Borse am Sonntag, Besten Forex-Broker.

In 2013 it was declared as a smart investor, financial review.

In 2015 online broker-portal.de and Nijlepszy Broker Forex award were received by them.

It has won FX cuffs and Nijlepszy Zagraniczny Broker Forex awards in both 2015 and 2016.

It has achieved UK Forex award in 2015 and also Najlepszy Broker Forex in 2016.

Again they won Online Broker-Portal.de and Najlepszy Broker Forex award in 2016

The Background and History of Admiral Markets

In 2001 operations were begun by the Admiral Investments and Securities. Outside Russia, Admiral Markets Romania opened their first office in the year of 2003 in Tallinn. After few years the name of the company has been changed to Admiral Markets in 2007. As required by MiFID, Admiral Markets got their license by EFSA i.e. Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the year of 2009. The business of Admiral Markets AS expanded vastly from 2008 to 2012 through the world. The Investments Commission (ASIC) and Australian Securities gave the license to Admiral Markets Pty in 2012. In 2012 the popular trading software MetaTrader5 was launched by Admiral Markets AS for the real accounts. In 2013 the Central Bank of Uruguay gave the license to Admiral Markets Uruguay. In 2013 Admiral Markets UK Ltd was licensed by British Financial Services Authority (FCA) in a prestigious way. Admiralex Ltd received a license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission i.e. CySEC in the year of 2013 and after that, it was approved as a CIF (Cypriot Investment Company). In 2013 this company has done lot of necessary things, like

Technical assistance and support were provided by them.

Educational and analytical materials were provided by them.

There are many online and live training sessions of the trading

Admiral Markets AS has introduced their new Polish branch and they changed the Admiral Markets Group’s logo in 2013

About the Company

The presence of Admiral Markets in more than 40 countries all over the world and this company is known as a top CFD provider and leading Foreign Exchange or Forex. They provide state of art best trading software to trade stocks, futures, currencies, commodities. Traders and investors can easily do all these things anywhere in the world from mobiles or computers. You can get industry trading conditions and immediate good quality customer support from Admiral’s team.

Mission of Admiral Markets

Admiral Markets is basically a client-oriented company. The mission of this company is to be a global leader which offers reliable access to all kinds of financial instrument. They authorize clients with powerful trading terms, knowledgeable education, immediate customer service support and an engaging community.

Vision of Admiral Markets

Every person wants to be successful in their life and Admiral Markets group help them to do successful trading. The main goal of Admiral Group is to make their clients knowledgeable with the popular trading tool so that they can operate those tools in a proper way. It is known to everybody that the nature of Forex trading and CFD is conjectural and it has a risk factor of loss. This kind of trading is not accessible for everyone. So, you should have enough knowledge on this trading before participating in it.

The size of the company is very vast and 201 to 500 members are the employees of Admiral Markets. Admiral Markets UK Ltd is a specialist of the following factors:

Forex Analysis

Forex Seminars

Forex Consultation

Fores Webinars

Fores Guides

Money Transfers

Currency Conversation

Exchange rates

Currency Hedging

MetaTrader

CFD

Spread Betting

Forex Analytics

Commodity

CFD and Forex Trading Platform Software

MetaTrader4

This CFD and foreign exchange trading platforms are used stock market trading and observing the financial markets. It is very fast operating advance trading software and of course very secure with the reliable environment.

In this manual software, you can find the full usage instruction with the installation. In new MT% supreme edition, the installation procedure and usage is quite same. You have to apply the instructions which are described in the MT5 supreme edition.

It is very secure and quite easy to use. You can trade from anywhere and there is no need of installation.

This software can be accessed from android, ios and Mac. Trading is very much easy by using this platform.

