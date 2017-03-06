Does Syracuse still have NCAA work to do in Brooklyn?

#9 seed Syracuse (18-13, 10-8 ACC) faces #8 seed Miami (20-10, 10-8 ACC) in the second round of the 2017 ACC Tournament on Wednesday at noon.

Team Notes

Graduate student Andrew White III is this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while freshman Tyus Battle is the league’s Rookie of the Week, announced Monday by the ACC office.

is this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while freshman is the league’s Rookie of the Week, announced Monday by the ACC office. A native of Richmond, Virginia, White tallied a career-high 40 points in Syracuse’s 90-61 Senior Day victory over Georgia Tech at the Carrier Dome. The graduate student shot 12-of-16 from the field, including 8-of-9 on 3-point attempts, and was 8-of-9 from the foul line. He added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes of action on the hardwood. White leads the Orange in scoring with an average of 17.9 points per outing and has converted 101 3-pointers on the year.

Hailing from Edison, New Jersey, Battle helped the Orange defeat Georgia Tech with an addition of 22 points. The freshman shot 6-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and 6-of-6 free throws. The game marked the fourth-consecutive double-digit outing for the guard. Battle has tallied 20-or-more points in four games of his rookie season. Battle ranks fourth in scoring for SU with an average of 10.8 points per game.