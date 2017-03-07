Switzerland: An online gambling paradise for French speakers

Known for its premium watches, picturesque mountains, delicious chocolate, numerous banking institutions and rigorous laws, Switzerland keeps its doors open to the offshore online casinos that are present on the local market. Recently there was a draft bill introduced according to which all the offshore casinos were to be banned by the local Internet providers. Online gambling would still be legal but only possible with the operators licensed in Switzerland. The Swiss Federal council rejected the bill keeping Switzerland’s online gaming market liberal. This means that the majority of the leading online casino operators under the jurisdiction of the UK, Malta, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Alderney or Curacao will not leave the Swiss market.

It is estimated that over 450 foreign online casinos and betting venues welcome Swiss-based players and offer games available in English, German, Italian or French. The best Swiss casino list for French speaking players can give you a chance to choose among the reputable service providers that cater to the Francophones. In the maze of online casinos you might find it hard to find a reliable playing venue. So prior to choosing a casino, it is advisable to do some research and make sure you are not getting a pig in a poke.

First of all, find reviews of betting services and gambling platforms and learn about the experiences of the site’s regular users. Of course you cannot expect that all of the clients will be 100% satisfied but if negative opinions prevail, that should ring you a bell. Once you find a provider that has the majority of good and neutral opinions, visit his official cite and see if they hold a license. Most of the reliable venues mention about their license at the bottom of the home page. The next step involves getting to know their terms and conditions. Find out about the payment methods, deposit and withdrawal options. Trustful operators with the unblemished reputation offer a variety of payment methods including MasterCard, Visa, Maestro debit or credit cards, PayPal and other e-wallets and provide instant or one-day payment and withdrawal options. Another way to find out if you are dealing with an honest online casino is to see if they use services of an independent audit company. If the venue is TST accredited, that means it is regularly checked, and all of its games are tested and payout percentage for each game and for the whole casino is analyzed. So by choosing a TST accredited online casino, you are sure to get honest service of high quality.

The above mentioned tips will help you choose a reliable online gambling place in Switzerland. But if you are a new user and it seems to be all too confusing, we suggest using one of the reliable casinos from the list suggested by us. You will definitely be satisfied with both great quality of games and service!