Sweet Dreams Festival in Augusta County on July 22

Published Tuesday, Jun. 20, 2017, 7:06 am

The annual Sweet Dreams Festival is set for Saturday, July 22 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Park.

sweet dreams festivalThis is a free family event with food vendors, local businesses, community agencies and crafters, contests, pancake breakfast, sporting events, Bingo, live auction, live musical performance, children’s activities which include a rock climbing wall, Willy Wonka, Teddy Spaghetti Performances, balloon twister/juggler, puppet show, and arts and crafts tent.

More information is online at sweetdreamsday.com.

