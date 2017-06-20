Sweet Dreams Festival in Augusta County on July 22

The annual Sweet Dreams Festival is set for Saturday, July 22 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Park.

This is a free family event with food vendors, local businesses, community agencies and crafters, contests, pancake breakfast, sporting events, Bingo, live auction, live musical performance, children’s activities which include a rock climbing wall, Willy Wonka, Teddy Spaghetti Performances, balloon twister/juggler, puppet show, and arts and crafts tent.

More information is online at sweetdreamsday.com.