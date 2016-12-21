 jump to example.com

Swanigan tallies 30-20 night to lead No. 15 Purdue over NSU

Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:01 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

norfolk stateCaleb Swanigan’s huge night of 32 points and 20 rebounds was more than enough to carry No. 15 Purdue past the Norfolk State men’s basketball team by a score of 91-45 on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.

Purdue used its size advantage all night in front of a crowd of more than 11,000, outscoring the Spartans 52-20 in points in the paint while finishing the night +22 on the boards. Isaac Haas, another of Purdue’s big men, tallied 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting with seven boards and was the only other player in double figures.

Swanigan finished with an 11-of-15 effort from the floor as Purdue shot 35-of-63 for the game (55.6 percent). The Boilermakers held the Spartans to a 19-of-60 effort (31.7 percent).

Senior Jonathan Wade led NSU (3-10) with 13 points and five rebounds.

Purdue (11-2) used its size down low to take an early lead to start the game following three buckets from Haas. After Wade hit a tough jumper and senior Carrington Ward sank a trey from the right wing to make it 8-7 in favor of Purdue, the Boilermakers scored 12 straight for a 20-7 lead. Ward ended the drought with another 3-pointer, and sophomore Alex Long had a pair of buckets to keep the offense going. Junior Micah Goss later drained one from long distance at the 6:37 mark to keep the Spartans to within 14, 35-21.

Purdue, however, scored 12 straight points and ended the half on a larger 18-4 run to take a 53-25 lead into the locker room. The Boilermakers hit 56 percent in the first half, with Swanigan tallying 20 points and 14 rebounds in the first 20 minutes of the contest.

Junior Kyle Williams made a wide open 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half before Purdue outscored the Spartans 15-1 over the next four and a half minutes. The lead never dropped below 37 the rest of the way for the Boilermakers.

Purdue finished with a 45-23 edge on the glass and held a large advantage in second-chance points, 21-2. The Boilermakers also shot 17-of-23 from the free throw line, while NSU had just five attempts for the entire contest.

Senior Kerwin Okoro added eight points for the Spartans with three steals.

The Boilermakers also had 12 turnovers compared to 18 for NSU and used that advantage to outscore the Spartans 33-4 in points off turnovers as well as 18-2 in fastbreak points.

NSU will return from the Christmas break to face Bowling Green on the road on Dec. 30 in the last non-conference game of the season.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army

Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

United Way president, CEO stepping down to take new job

Cynthia Pritchard is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta, effective Feb. 10, the nonprofit announced.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

Viewpoints: Father Daniel Robayo talks immigrant rights in Valley

Father Daniel Robayo, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, talks about local efforts to advocate for immigrants' rights.

Wayne Theatre brings holiday classics to big screen

The Wayne Theatre is celebrating the holidays on the big screen with a series of movie favorites beginning Saturday, Dec. 17.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 