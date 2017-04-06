SWAG Writers presents Mapping Your Writing Journey workshop

On Saturday, April 29, from 2:00-3:30 pm at the Staunton Public Library, SWAG Writers (The Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta Group of the Virginia Writers Club) will host a program for all area writers: Mapping Your Writing Journey – How to Navigate the Four Stages presented by creative coaches Ginger Moran and A.M. Carley. The program is free and open to the public.

There are four stages to writing a book, from inspiration to publication. Are you searching for ideas? Or stuck in the chaos of creation? Not sure how to proceed once you have a draft? Two area creative coaches will describe the four stages and help you to navigate through them.

Ginger Moran’s areas of expertise are in fiction and creative nonfiction writing, editing, and creative survival. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Houston in Literature and Creative Writing and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English from the University of Virginia. Her first novel, The Algebra of Snow, was nominated for a Pushcart Prize Editor’s Choice Award and was published in the spring of 2012. She is a Certified Martha Beck Life Coach and a KMCC Creativity Coach. She is a resident of Staunton and teaches fiction and memoir writing at the university level and with private clients.

A.M. Carley is the author of Float: Becoming Unstuck for Writers. A resident of Charlottesville, she is the founder of Chenille Books, where she provides creative coaching and develops books with nonfiction authors. Turning to creative nonfiction and fiction, she co-founded a local writer group. She has recently appeared on panels at the Virginia Festival of the Book, the Virginia Writers Club Annual Symposium, and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

This event is the latest offering by SWAG Writers in order elevate the profile of area writers and promote the literary arts in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. SWAG Writers provides a forum for local and visiting authors to share their work with the public through a variety of activities. The group is made up of professional, aspiring, and hobby writers who also host a monthly mixer where members meet to network and socialize and read short excerpts of their work at an open mic. Writers interested in joining the group can contact Cliff Garstang at cliffgarstang@gmail.com