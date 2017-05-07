 jump to example.com

SWAG Writers presents Brad Parks, Domnica Radulescu

Published Sunday, May. 7, 2017, 9:10 am

The SWAG Writers Reading Series resumes with a reading by novelists Brad Parks (Staunton) and Domnica Radulescu (Lexington).

swag writersThe reading will take place on Wednesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Ox-Eye Vineyards Tasting Room, 44 Middlebrook Ave., Staunton. The reading is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase following the reading.

This event is the latest public reading sponsored by SWAG organizers who hope to elevate the profile of area writers and promote the literary arts in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County by providing a forum for local and visiting authors to share their work with the public. The group is made up of professional, aspiring, and hobby writers who also host a monthly mixer where members meet to network and socialize and read short excerpts of their work at an open mic. Writers interested in joining the group can contact Cliff Garstang at cliffgarstang@gmail.com.

 

About the Authors

Brad Parks is the only author to have won the Shamus, Nero, and Lefty Awards, three of crime fiction’s most prestigious prizes. His first stand-alone thriller, Say Nothing, released March 2017 from Dutton Books in the US, along with thirteen other publishers worldwide. Parks’s six previous novels chart the adventures of sometimes-dashing investigative newspaper reporter Carter Ross, and have collectively won stars from every major pre-publication review outlet. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Parks is a former journalist with The Washington Post and The (Newark, NJ) Star-Ledger. He is now a fulltime novelist living in Virginia with his wife and two school-aged children. http://bradparksbooks.com/

Domnica Radelescu is the Edwin A. Morris Professor of French and Italian literature at Washington and Lee University, and is a consultant with the Romanian Studies Association of America. She is the author of two best-selling novels: Black Sea Twilight and Train to Trieste, which has been published in twelve languages and was the winner of the 2009 Library of Virginia Fiction Award. Her play The Town with Very Nice People: A Strident Operetta was chosen as a runner up for the 2013 Jane Chambers Playwriting award. Her most recent novel is Country of Red Azaleas and she is presently working on a new book, My Father’s Orchards. http://www.domnicaradulescu.com/

